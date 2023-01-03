Delhi-Meerut RRTS: OHE capacity tested successfully on Duhai Depot-Ghaziabad section

The trial run of a train on the Duhai Depot-Ghaziabad section of the RRTS corridor was conducted on Tuesday to test the power capacity of the over head equipment, officials said.

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to get operationalised by March, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh had earlier said.

Trial runs have been started in the depot already and the trains are ''behaving perfectly'' as was planned and designed, he had said. ''At the start of New Year, the NCRTC has charged overhead equipment (OHE) at 25 KV capacity from Duhai Depot to Ghaziabad station to run India's first regional rail in the priority section,'' the statement said.

In this process, to test the charged OHE, ''a Regional Rapid Transit System train successfully took a ride up to Ghaziabad RRTS station.'' it said.

The OHE, in the remaining portion of the priority section, will be charged soon as well, it said.

To make the RRTS network safe and reliable, all different technical elements are to be tested individually, it said. ''Once these tests are successful, all its sub-systems viz. rolling stock, OHE, track and telecom and signalling as well as station infrastructure, platform screen doors etc. will be tested in an integrated manner to check their compatibility with each other and their behaviour from the public safety point of view. The track work has already been laid out in the priority section,'' it said.

The NCRTC is implementing India's first RRTS between Delhi and Meerut.

During a media interaction in November at the under-construction station of Anand Vihar on the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, the NCRTC's MD had said after the Duhai-Sahibabad priority section, ''the next section that will open will be the Duhai-Meerut South section and the plan is to operationalise it by December next year''.

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said.

Officials on Tuesday said to test the functioning of the OHE, the train was taken out of the depot for the first time and brought to the Ghaziabad RRTS station.

''It was a unique and first-time experience for all the engineers, technicians, architects, and staff working on the project to successfully test the OHE for the first regional rail in the country. ''To test the track and traction, the RRTS train was run from Duhai station to Guldhar station at the speed of 5 kmph. After the functioning of OHE was found successful, the train proceeded towards Ghaziabad station and returned from the crossover built before the station,'' the statement said.

During this process, the train was operated manually under the Train Control Management System (TCMS).

On its return journey from Ghaziabad, the speed of the train was accelerated at 25 kmph to test the OHE, and first stopped at Guldhar station, then at Duhai station and finally brought back to Duhai depot station, officials said.

The installation of OHE on this entire section has reached the final stage, and soon the priority section will be fully charged, they said.

''The high-speed trial run will soon commence on the priority section. NCRTC is targeting to start operations of trains in the priority section in March 2023. There are five stations in this section -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. ''All these stations are almost ready for operations, and currently, their finishing is being done,'' the statement said. Each train that will run on the RRTS corridor will primarily consist of six coaches, comprising five standard coaches and one premium class coach. One coach in each train will be reserved for women, another senior official of NCRTC said.

A standard-class coach will have three doors on one side and the premium-class coach will have two doors. Based on this, a total of 17 platform screen doors (PSDs) will be installed on each platform of RRTS stations.

