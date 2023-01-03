RailTel initiates Wi-Fi monetization project covering over 6,000 stations

State-owned company RailTel has initiated a Wi-Fi monetization project covering more than 6,000 railway stations where free internet for the public has already been made available. For this project, RailTel has signed a year agreement with a consortium led by M/S 3i InfoTech Ltd, a Global Information Technology Company based in Mumbai.

The other members of the consortium are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited (FISST) and Yellow Inc. Under the contract, the revenue will be generated by monetizing Wi-Fi footfalls in one of the world's largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks through targeted advertisements and extending multimedia infotainment services for passengers.

"This is India's first multi-year commercial agreement to monetize captive customers of Public Wi-Fi network through collaborative efforts. With this, public Wi-Fi at Railway Stations is set to transform digital experience of railway passengers," a statement said on Tuesday. "The contract says that 3i Infotech lead consortium will pay Rs 14 crore per year or 40 per cent of revenue earned (whichever is higher) to RailTel. Revenue will be largely led by advertising and supported by content/services-based revenue and the consolidated revenue potential from the project is expected to be upwards of Rs 250 crore over a 5-year period: as per 3i Infotech's estimate," it added.

Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said that this Public-Private Partnership on Wi-Fi network monetization will truly transform the railway passengers' experience, providing customers with a differentiated digital experience. Moreover, Sanjai Kumar said it will provide an opportunity for advertisers to tap into RailTel's widespread integrated public Wi-Fi network at railway stations with the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users in the country to deliver customized services and content.

"This move will also aid to the cause of Govt. of India's Digital India mission. It will also help RailTel to enhance its revenue stream," he added, in the statement. (ANI)

