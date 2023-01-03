Left Menu

Defence Minister inaugurates two infrastructure projects to improve road connectivity in J-K, Ladakh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:26 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated two infrastructure projects to improve road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union territories, officials said.

Singh, who inaugurated 28 projects in virtual mode while on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh, dedicated to people the Maitra Bridge in Ramban district and the double-lane Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, they said.

The Maitra Bridge (Jhula Bridge) at Ramban, a 240-feet Bailey suspension bridge, was thrown open to vehicular traffic in just 31 days after work began on the project, two months ahead of its scheduled date of completion, an official spokesman said.

He said the bridge connects Ramban district administrative complex and Gool sub-division.

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri double-lane road connects Srinagar to Kargil and Leh with a carriage way width of 7.00 metres and road width of 12.00 metres, the spokesman said.

''This lifeline road link connects township of Kashmir via Manigam, Kangan Hari-Ganiwan, Gund, Gagangir, Sonamarg, Zozila before entering Ladakh. The total length of the road is 84.320 km,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

