Domestic air passenger traffic touches 1.29 cr to cross pre-COVID level in Dec 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:47 IST
The monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia terming it as a healthy trend and a good sign for the industry.

In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

''2022 sets new record in air passenger movement,'' according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The traffic reached 1.29 crore in December last year.

There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late - a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet.

''Monthly domestic passenger numbers in December 2022 crossed the pre-Covid-29 high!'' Scindia said.

