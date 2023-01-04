Traffic resumes on section affected by derailment of Suryanagari Exp in Rajasthan

Traffic resumed early Tuesday on the section affected by the derailment of 13 coaches of Suryanagari Express near Pali, with officials saying the track was repaired within 20 hours.

A passenger train passed through the track at 2.25 am on Tuesday successfully, an official said.

The 13 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur (Suryanangari Express) train had come off the track at 3.27 am on Monday, leaving 26 passengers injured.

Divisional Railway Manager Dipika Pandey said on Tuesday workforce from Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions got to the restoration task immediately after the accident and the track was restored in just 20 hours.

''After the work was done, we passed a light engine from the track for a trial and it was successful.Then a goods train was ran on the track. Since it passed successfully, we then allowed the Jammutavi-Bandra Terminus (Vivek Express) from here at 2.25 am,'' said Pandey.

Railway minister Ashwini Vishnaw had reached the venue on Monday evening and had examined the spot of accident.

Following discussions with officials and his team, the accident was attributed to a crack in the track.

After the inspection of the track and a prima facie conclusion that the faulty track led to the accident, Vaishnaw also ordered to replace about 1,900 km track length from the similar batch.

''There was some internal fracture in the track, which is a technical defect. The track had been examined the previous night only and an ultrasound of the track had also taken place sometime back. Everything was found perfect then. But some internal fault happened in the track,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Railway Safety Commissioner from Mumbai Central Manoj Arora began investigation into the matter on the direction of Vaishnaw. He reached the spot on Tuesday and inspected the accident site. He will talk to the passengers, general public there and railway employees and will submit his report to the minister soon, on the basis of which, appropriate steps will be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)