PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 05:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 05:56 IST
Headlines

- Britain's rail unions warn strikes will last until summer without improved deal - Downing St admits some Britons will find it 'very difficult' to use NHS

- Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading regime 'too strict', says Leo Varadkar - EU set to demand pre-departure COVID testing for travellers from China

Overview - Britain's two main railways unions have warned strikes will last into the summer unless the government and industry come up with new offers on pay and reform, as passengers and business faced more disruption this week.

- Downing Street on Tuesday admitted that some Britons will find it "very difficult" to access the NHS this winter, as Rishi Sunak tried to regain control of the political agenda in the face of an escalating health crisis. - Leo Varadkar, Ireland's new prime minister, has admitted that Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements are "too strict", fuelling hopes of a deal between the UK and the European Union to end the dispute over the issue.

- The European Union is expected to impose pre-departure COVID-19 tests on travellers from China within days to try to prevent a surge in infections in that country spreading to Europe. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

