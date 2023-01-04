Left Menu

AI incident: DGCA seeks report; airline says reported matter to police

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it has sought a report from Air India on the incident of a passenger urinating on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi.

The watchdog also said it will take action against those found negligent with respect to the incident, while Air India has set up an internal committee to look into the matter and decide on appropriate action.

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger during the flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said it has reported the incident to the police and regulatory authorities for them to further investigate and take any necessary action against the misbehaving party.

''We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent,'' a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

An airline official said it has set up an internal committee to look into the incident and take appropriate action.

''We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another.

''... We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,'' the spokesperson added.

