Abbas-Mustan, Arjun Rampal, and Vishal Jethwa attend, a mass wedding organised by Zaryaah Foundation in Gujarat

Zaryaah Foundation, an NGO that believes in being a medium to serve people from every walk of life, irrespective of their cast, creed, religion or any socio-economic background, organised a mass wedding in Umeta Village near Baroda, Gujarat. The NGO under the leadership of Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra and Sayeed Vohra, the founders of Zaryaah Foundation got 67 couples (57 Muslim & 10 Hindu) to exchange vows in a Nikaah and Lagn ceremony. Abbas-Mustan, Arjun Rampal and Vishal Jethwa, the director duo and the cast of film 3 Monkeys produced by A V Picture Production LLP, were present at the event.

An elated Abbas Burmwala said, "there is no bigger deed than giving a dream wedding and a proper farewell along with basic amenities for a new start to these daughters from underprivileged backgrounds. We congratulate Zaryaah Foundation and A V Picture Production LLP for organising this beautiful event." Allarakha Vohra, Founder of Zaryaah Foundation, Says, "Zaryaah as the name suggests, is a medium to do good and give back to society. We are happy that we could help so many daughters and give them a memorable wedding. We hope all of them have a blessed life ahead. We promote communal harmony & take a step towards a united society."

Zaryaah Foundation has been working for several years at the grass root level for the cause related to education, women empowerment, skill development and has extended its support in establishing schools and healthcare facilities in remote areas. The foundation has also built several temples and mosques. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

