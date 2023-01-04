Airline group IATA slams COVID restrictions on travellers from China
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:40 IST
The head of the world's biggest airline trade body criticised travel restrictions against travellers from China in a statement published on Wednesday, arguing that such measures had proven to be ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years," said IATA director general Willie Walsh.
