Rishabh Pant shifted out of Dehradun hospital for treatment in Mumbai, say sources

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:57 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday shifted out of a private hospital here for further treatment in Mumbai, sources said.

Pant, 25, was under treatment at Max Hospital here since December 30 following a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

A plastic surgery had been done here on his forehead for the cuts he suffered in the accident. There was pain in his right leg due to a ligament injury suffered in the accident, sources said.

Doctors were waiting for the pain in his leg to subside for conducting an MRI scan, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

