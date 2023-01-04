Left Menu

Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Paris-bound Air India returned to Delhi airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a snag, according to sources.

The Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message, a source said.

Another source said there were around 210 passengers onboard and the plane returned to the airport at about 2.25 pm. It had taken off at around 1.30 pm.

There was no immediate response to a query sent to Air India seeking comments on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

