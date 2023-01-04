Auto Expo for components to take place in Delhi from Jan 12-15

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:45 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Auto Expo 2023 - Components event is scheduled to take place from January 12-15 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event will be organised jointly by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Auto Expo 2023 - Components would highlight and deliberate on the newer opportunities for auto component manufacturers, which would need to adapt to the change via systematic research and development. The statement said the event will see participation from over 800 companies from 15 countries including country pavilions from Germany, Canada, Poland, South Korea, Japan, the UK, among others, spread across the new exhibition halls at Pragati Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

