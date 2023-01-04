City software engineer run over by truck

A 22-year-old woman was killed when a truck ran over her after she fell down from her two-wheeler hitting a pothole on the Maduravoyal Tambaram bypass road here, said police.

The truck driver was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as S Shobana, a software engineer at a private firm in Guduvanchery and a resident of Porur.

While on her way to drop her younger brother at school on Tuesday, Shobana lost control of her scooter after bumping onto a pothole and fell down. A truck, which was trailing behind her vehicle, ran over her. She died instantly while her brother escaped with injuries, said police.

Condoling her demise, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho said in a tweet, ''One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho.'' Following the accident, the civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road.

The truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, said Poonamallee police.

