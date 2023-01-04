Left Menu

City software engineer run over by truck

A 22-year-old woman was killed when a truck ran over her after she fell down from her two-wheeler hitting a pothole on the Maduravoyal Tambaram bypass road here, said police.The truck driver was arrested, police said on Wednesday.The victim was identified as S Shobana, a software engineer at a private firm in Guduvanchery and a resident of Porur.While on her way to drop her younger brother at school on Tuesday, Shobana lost control of her scooter after bumping onto a pothole and fell down.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:01 IST
City software engineer run over by truck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman was killed when a truck ran over her after she fell down from her two-wheeler hitting a pothole on the Maduravoyal Tambaram bypass road here, said police.

The truck driver was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as S Shobana, a software engineer at a private firm in Guduvanchery and a resident of Porur.

While on her way to drop her younger brother at school on Tuesday, Shobana lost control of her scooter after bumping onto a pothole and fell down. A truck, which was trailing behind her vehicle, ran over her. She died instantly while her brother escaped with injuries, said police.

Condoling her demise, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho said in a tweet, ''One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho.'' Following the accident, the civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road.

The truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, said Poonamallee police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023