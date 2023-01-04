Left Menu

Director Chandrakant Singh announces new web series Fashion Street

After the success of Parchaaiyaan, director Chandrakant Singh on eve of New Year announced his next web series titled Fashion Street. The director cut the cake along with actress Sezal Sharma, Sakshi Pradhan, Hemant Pandey, Allan Kapoor, Annsh Shekhawat & other cast and crew at Muza hotel Eskay Resort Borivali.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:43 IST
Director Chandrakant Singh announces new web series Fashion Street
Director Chandrakant Singh announces new web series Fashion Street. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/PNN): After the success of Parchaaiyaan, director Chandrakant Singh on eve of New Year announced his next web series titled Fashion Street. The director cut the cake along with actress Sezal Sharma, Sakshi Pradhan, Hemant Pandey, Allan Kapoor, Annsh Shekhawat & other cast and crew at Muza hotel Eskay Resort Borivali. The upcoming web series is slated to release this year. Chandrakant Singh will start the shooting in Mauritius in January 2023. He is also working on the sequel of his 2011 hit comedy Bin Bulaye Baraati to be shot in April in the UK.

Chandrakant Singh is an Indian Film maker who has directed Hindi films such as Rama Rama Kya Hai Dramaaa, Bin Bulaye Baraati, Be Careful, Main Zaroor Aaunga and the most recent film he has directed is Kya Masti Kya Dhoom. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023