Left Menu

Mahindra Finance says RBI lifted restrictions on loan recovery via outsourcing

On September 22, 2022, the RBI directed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited to immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, till further orders.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:12 IST
Mahindra Finance says RBI lifted restrictions on loan recovery via outsourcing
Image: Twitter/Mahindra Finance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the company regarding using of third-party loan recovery agents. "Based on the submissions made by the Company and its commitment to strengthen its recovery practices and outsourcing arrangements, tighten the process of onboarding third party agents and strengthen accountability framework as per its Board approved action plan, the RBI, vide its letter dated 4th January 2023, has informed the Company of its decision to lift the aforementioned restrictions imposed on the Company with immediate effect," Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On September 22, 2022, the RBI had directed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited to immediately cease any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, till further orders. However, RBI had then allowed the non-banking financial company to carry out recovery or repossession activities, through its own employees.

The action by the central bank in September was based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the NBFC, with regard to the management of its outsourcing activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023