Left Menu

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Kolkata airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:12 IST
IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Kolkata airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Wednesday said one of its Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

The incident took place on Monday as the aircraft, with flight number 6E1859, was coming to Kolkata from Dhaka.

''The aircraft was declared grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail,'' IndiGo said in a statement.

No injuries, however, were reported, the airlines said.

There were 173 passengers on board the flight at the time of the incident, sources at the Kolkata airport said.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023