Ajax Engineering on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shubhabrata Saha as Managing Director and CEO of the company.

''His focus on operational excellence, customer centric wins and inclusive leadership will enable us to accelerate our journey and establish us as a premier player in concreting equipment, both nationally and internationally,'' Ajax Engineering Chairman Vijay said in a statement.

''I eagerly look forward to embarking on the new journey with Ajax Engineering. Our target is to drive the revenue up to Rs 3,000 crore in next three years through a judicious mix of organic and inorganic growth,'' Saha said. *** Hyundai to launch all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 at Auto Expo * Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will launch all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

The company will also showcase its other electric vehicle IONIQ 6 and fuel cell electric vehicle NEXO at the expo to be held from January 11-18.

''At Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, we have adopted a central theme of 'Beyond Mobility World' that encompasses our vision of Future Mobility Transformation,'' HMIL MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said, adding, the company would also showcase advanced robotics solutions.

*** Kia to unveil concept electric SUV at Auto Expo * Kia India on Wednesday said it will showcase its concept electric SUV, EV9 at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held at Greater Noida.

In all, 10 products will be showcased at the expo, including the EV9 and a large recreational vehicle KA4, the company said in a statement.

''With our eyes on the future and feet firmly set on the ground, we will exhibit how we aim to enhance customer's experience with our vehicles and across all our touchpoints,'' Kia India MD & CEO Tae Jin Park said.