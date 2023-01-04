Left Menu

Maha: Police file charge sheet in Cyrus Mistry car crash in Palghar court

Prima facie, over-speeding and the error of judgement by the driver caused the accident, they had said.Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist, was discharged from a Mumbai-based hospital after undergoing treatment for 108 days in December.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:22 IST
Maha: Police file charge sheet in Cyrus Mistry car crash in Palghar court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here in Maharashtra, four months after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger were killed in a car crash in Palghar district.

Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole were killed on September 4 when their luxury car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and Darius Pandole were seriously injured.

Palghar district rural police on November 5 registered a case under sections 304-A (Causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police had questioned witnesses and obtained reports from the RTO (Regional Transport Office) and Mercedes Benz India Pune.

Police had earlier said Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not wearing seat belts. Prima facie, over-speeding and the ''error of judgement'' by the driver caused the accident, they had said.

Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist, was discharged from a Mumbai-based hospital after undergoing treatment for 108 days in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023