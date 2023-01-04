Delhi Police lodges FIR, launches manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-passenger onboard Air India flight

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the passenger who urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said based on the complaint of the victim given to the Air India, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

''We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon,'' he said.

Air India on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Separately, aviation regulator DGCA said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will ''take action against those found negligent''.

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger had urinated on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

