Cabinet approves naming of greenfield airport in Goa's Mopa after Manohar Parrikar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for the naming of Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as Manohar International Airport as a mark of tribute to former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister. "To fulfill the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed the unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa'," an official release said.

"The Airport has been named after Late Dr. Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa," the release added. The greenfield airport at Mopa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)