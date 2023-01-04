Left Menu

First ever series of half marathons in northeast from Feb 5

A series of half marathons, named the Northeast Half Marathon, will kick-start from Guwahati on February 5 and will be organised in three different states, officials of Northeast Frontier Railway said.Jointly organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway NFR and Innovations India, the sporting event with the theme of Developing Northeast Empowering Sports will be held in Guwahati February 5, Darjeeling February 26 and Tawang March 12.Addressing a press conference here, NFR general manager Anshul Gupta said NF Railways has always been supporting and encouraging sportspersons of the region.

A series of half marathons', named the Northeast Half Marathon, will kick-start from Guwahati on February 5 and will be organised in three different states, officials of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Jointly organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and Innovations India, the sporting event with the theme of 'Developing Northeast & Empowering Sports' will be held in Guwahati (February 5), Darjeeling (February 26) and Tawang (March 12).

Addressing a press conference here, NFR general manager Anshul Gupta said: ''NF Railways has always been supporting and encouraging sportspersons of the region. The NE Half Marathon is surely going to empower the talented sportspersons.'' At the first Half Marathon of this series in Guwahati, approximately 5,000 runners from across India as well as abroad are expected to participate, he added.

The curator of the NE Half Marathon, Capt. Rahul Bali said prizes worth Rs 11 lakh will be distributed to the winners in addition to the trophies, medals and certificates.

''The special thing about NE Half Marathon is that it is the first of its kind Half Marathon that will highlight all states of northeast India as one entity and will surely catapult the complete region into limelight at both national and international platforms,'' he added.

Bali also stated that more states like Sikkim and Manipur have shown interest to hold the series in their places too.

