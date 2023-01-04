Left Menu

On World Braille Day, BSES introduces electricity bill for visually impaired

On the occasion of World Braille Day, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Wednesday came out with an electricity bill in Braille for the visually impaired.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:47 IST
On World Braille Day, BSES introduces electricity bill for visually impaired
On World Braille Day, BSES introduces electricity bill in Braille. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Braille Day, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Wednesday came out with an electricity bill in Braille for the visually impaired. The BSES bill in Braille was launched by SK Rungta, a noted lawyer and general secretary of the National Federation of the Blind.

Apart from the bill in Braille, BSES's upgraded and voice-enabled accessible BSES Mobile App and door-step services for the visually impaired were also launched on Wednesday. "We are very grateful to Shri S K Rungta, General Secretary of the National Federation of the Blind for launching the BSES Braille Bill for the visually impaired. On the occasion, BSES's upgraded and voice-enabled accessible mobile app and door-set services for the visually impaired were also launched. These will cater to the specific needs of a very important segment of our consumer base," a BSES spokesperson said in a statement.

"We express our gratitude to the National Federation of the Blind and its General Secretary Shri S K Rungta for their continuous guidance and support in helping us to better understand the needs of the visually impaired for this socially inclusive initiative. We are confident; this initiative will empower them further," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023