On World Braille Day, BSES introduces electricity bill for visually impaired

On the occasion of World Braille Day, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Wednesday came out with an electricity bill in Braille for the visually impaired. The BSES bill in Braille was launched by SK Rungta, a noted lawyer and general secretary of the National Federation of the Blind.

Apart from the bill in Braille, BSES's upgraded and voice-enabled accessible BSES Mobile App and door-step services for the visually impaired were also launched on Wednesday. "We are very grateful to Shri S K Rungta, General Secretary of the National Federation of the Blind for launching the BSES Braille Bill for the visually impaired. On the occasion, BSES's upgraded and voice-enabled accessible mobile app and door-set services for the visually impaired were also launched. These will cater to the specific needs of a very important segment of our consumer base," a BSES spokesperson said in a statement.

"We express our gratitude to the National Federation of the Blind and its General Secretary Shri S K Rungta for their continuous guidance and support in helping us to better understand the needs of the visually impaired for this socially inclusive initiative. We are confident; this initiative will empower them further," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

