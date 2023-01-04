Left Menu

Last year, the overall contribution of electric vehicles was 10.7 per cent, he added.There are 1.9 lakh electric vehicles on Delhis roads and after the policy, 93,239 vehicles have been sold in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:48 IST
Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said 16.7 per cent of the vehicles sold in December last year were electric ones, and the figures showed that the residents of the capital were quite forthcoming in adopting the new technology.

Addressing a press conference, Gahlot said 7,046 electric vehicles were sold in December and also claimed that Delhi had the highest share of EVs in vehicle sales in that month among all states and Union Territories.

Stressing that the sales of electric vehicles have risen ever since the government launched its Electric Vehicle Policy in August, 2020, he said in 2019, electric vehicle sales were 3.6 per cent of the total vehicle sales and this has gone up to 10.27 per cent in 2022.

''Delhiites have stepped forward and adopted new technology. In 2020, the contribution of electric vehicles in overall sales dipped to 2.9 per cent due to COVID-19 but then there was a rise of 5.6 per cent in the contribution in 2021. Last year, the overall contribution of electric vehicles was 10.7 per cent,'' he added.

There are 1.9 lakh electric vehicles on Delhi's roads and after the policy, 93,239 vehicles have been sold in the national capital.

