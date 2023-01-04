Left Menu

Narayan Rane inaugurates virtually Intelligent Tray Retrieval System

Shri Rane reiterated the constant endeavour of  Prime Minister to provide world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:42 IST
The ITRS machine is one of its kind that gives passengers a unique travel experience during the hand baggage screening at the airport. Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)
Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, inaugurated virtually Intelligent Tray Retrieval System (ITRS), Manufactured by M/s SJK Innovations Pvt. Ltd, an MSME-Make in India Company at MOPA (GOA) International airport. The ITRS is an Artificial Intelligence-based fully automatic machine that helps in providing enhanced passenger security with advanced screening technology. The machine is equipped with image analysis software with advanced tools that makes it easy for the screener to take correct decisions against every baggage. This in turn helps the passenger to complete the screening much faster and easier when compared to the conventional machines.

The machine also contains a dedicated module for the high threat baggage's which needs immediate attention at the airport. The ITRS machine is one of its kind that gives passengers a unique travel experience during the hand baggage screening at the airport. Shri Rane reiterated the constant endeavour of Prime Minister to provide world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rane said that "we have been demanding for the last several years that a major airport with world-class infrastructure and transport facilities be built for Goa. On 11th December 2022 Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has inaugurated this airport at MOPA, Goa named after our late colleague Shri Manohar Parrikar ji. Another heartening point is that the ITRS system installed at MOPA today is 'Made in India' by an MSME company and is also "Patented in India". It is a matter of double pride and happiness for us."

(With Inputs from PIB)

