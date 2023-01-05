Left Menu

UK car sales hit 30-year low in 2022, but could grow 15% this year - SMMT

The global auto industry has struggled with shortages of parts over the last two years, in particular semiconductor chips, with manufacturers focusing production on more profitable models and reporting lengthy order books for new cars. SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said despite rising inflation and a cost-of-living crisis hitting British consumers, the group was "reasonably confident" in its 2023 growth forecast.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 05:31 IST
UK car sales hit 30-year low in 2022, but could grow 15% this year - SMMT

British new car sales fell to their lowest level since 1992 last year as manufacturers struggled against pandemic-related parts shortages, but could grow 15% in 2023 as those supply-chain issues ease, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said that according to preliminary figures, British new car registrations fell 2% to 1.61 million units last year, about 700,000 units below the pre-pandemic total hit in 2019. The global auto industry has struggled with shortages of parts over the last two years, in particular semiconductor chips, with manufacturers focusing production on more profitable models and reporting lengthy order books for new cars.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said despite rising inflation and a cost-of-living crisis hitting British consumers, the group was "reasonably confident" in its 2023 growth forecast. "We do expect this year to be one of recovery," Hawes told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday. "We're going to look counter cyclical, but that's because we never recovered from the effects of the pandemic."

Fully electric, or battery electric, vehicles (BEVs) made up 16.6% of sales in 2022, up from 11.6% in 2021. British new car registrations rose 18% in December, the fifth consecutive month of growth. BEVs made up almost one third of sales in December.

The UK government has proposed a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) target that 22% of any manufacturer's car sales must be BEVs starting in 2024. But some carmakers like Volkswagen unit Bentley - which has committed to be fully electric by 2030, but will not have a BEV model until 2025 - complain this would penalize them after their production plans have already been set.

The SMMT's Hawes said the car industry is waiting for a final regulation from the UK government this summer, but added "most manufacturers will want some sort of flexibility" in how the mandate is applied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023