German exports unexpectedly fall in November
German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems. Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted 0.2% growth. Imports also fell a more-than-expected 3.3%.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems. Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted 0.2% growth. Imports also fell a more-than-expected 3.3%. Imports had been forecast to drop 0.5%.
The statistics office publishes a detailed table with more economic data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement