Jio launches 5G services in Odisha, to cover entire state by 2023

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched its 5G services in Odisha - starting with Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. "The temple city Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack will be the first cities to get Jio True 5G services starting today," Reliance Jio said in a release.

The launch was made in presence of Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Education, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan. Jio said the launch came at an apt time as the city gears up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup later this month. At a special event in the state's capital city Bhubaneswar, Jio created a unique True 5G experience zone and demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G.

The Jio 5G network will expand rapidly across the state, covering the cities of Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur, and Balasore by February 2023, and subsequently reach all tehsils and talukas by December 2023, a Jio spokesperson said in the release. "We feel very fortunate with all the love that Jio has received in Odisha. Jio commands more than two-thirds data market share. Two in every three smartphone users in Odisha use Jio. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every person in Odisha because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver," the spokesperson said in the statement. (ANI)

