PTI | Gondia | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:24 IST
Maha: Commuters block rail track over train delay in Gondia; case registered against protesters
A group of commuters staged a protest on a rail track over late running of trains in Maharashtra's Gondia city following which police registered a case against 14 unidentified agitators for delaying a train, an official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the Shalimar/Okha Superfast Express arrived here late by about six hours, the official said.

A group of angry commuters then jumped on to the tracks on platform no. 3 where the train arrived and raised slogans against the rail administration for the delays, he said.

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police reached the spot and asked the protesters to clear the way for the train, the official said.

The train got delayed by more than 30 minutes because of the protest, he said.

Later, the protesters cleared the track and the train left for Nagpur, the official said.

RPF Inspector V K Tiwari said trains were getting late here because of the ongoing work on a third rail line.

He said the RPF has registered a case against 14 unidentified protesters under relevant provisions.

The protesters should raise their voice in a lawful manner, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

