India finds 11 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers
India detected a total of 11 subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday, adding they were a mix of new and existing variants. The variants detected were all sublineages of Omicron variant of COVID, including the BA.5.2 subvariant and a sublineage of BF.7 subvariant that were driving China's recent coronavirus outbreak.
- Country:
- India
India detected a total of 11 subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday, adding they were a mix of new and existing variants.
The variants detected were all sublineages of Omicron variant of COVID, including the BA.5.2 subvariant and a sublineage of BF.7 subvariant that were driving China's recent coronavirus outbreak. Hundreds of COVID-19 variants are currently circulating globally, but a handful that are of concern and are being monitored.
Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the sources said. The Indian government has made a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
The new requirement is in addition to the random tests on 2% of all international passengers arriving in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 20 vs 5 day earlier
Health Minister Mandaviya to review Covid situation amid spurt in cases in US, China
Australian minister in China after long break in relations
Tawang to get more mobile towers for better connectivity after India-China clash
Oppn leaders protest in Parliament complex, demand discussion on border tensions with China