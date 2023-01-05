Left Menu

Homegrown Sustainable Baby Essentials and Apparels Brand A Toddler Thing Raises Funds from Chennai Angels in the First Round

A Toddler Thing is one of the most sought-after Baby Essentials brands in India. They are a homegrown brand based out of Coimbatore, with the aim of creating a culture of sustainable and eco-friendly living. Their product lines include GOTS and CPSIA-certified clothing and a wide range of Organic Muslin essentials and apparel carefully designed to keep babies comfortable and happy!

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:20 IST
Homegrown Sustainable Baby Essentials and Apparels Brand A Toddler Thing Raises Funds from Chennai Angels in the First Round
From left Swathi (Founder and COO), Ashwanth (CEO and Co-founder), A Toddler Thing. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A Toddler Thing is one of the most sought-after Baby Essentials brands in India. They are a homegrown brand based out of Coimbatore, with the aim of creating a culture of sustainable and eco-friendly living. Their product lines include GOTS and CPSIA-certified clothing and a wide range of Organic Muslin essentials and apparel carefully designed to keep babies comfortable and happy! A Toddler Thing has garnered a strong customer base of 75000+ moms & dads, strengthened by the trust that each parent has developed for their products. The brand also enjoys the emotional connection that parents have with A Toddler Thing product because in most cases, it is their baby's first piece of clothing. This invaluable stature among their customers is a by-product of the efficacy, authenticity, and variety of products they strive to make available for purchase. A Toddler Thing intends to use these funds to scale - reach new geographic areas across India, research and development for new sustainable fabrics and human resources. The founders understand that there are several fabrics in the market with a vast potential to become the most sustainable, safe and cost-effective alternatives to conventional forms of organic cotton but remain underutilized. A part of the funds will be put to use to explore these avenues and tap into their potential. Co-Founder of A Toddler Thing, Ashwanth Suresh Babu commented, "Our aim, ultimately, is to provide the safest type of sustainable clothing for babies and make it affordable/ accessible to every household in the country. We are excited to pair up with such wonderful Angel investors in our seed round itself." Lead Investor from The Chennai Angels, Sathish Kumar Anavangot, (Former Managing Director And CEO, Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt Ltd) added, "A Toddler Thing is a sustainable baby essential brand built keeping three things in mind - safety and comfort for the toddler and convenience for their parents. They are revolutionising modern-day parenting by inculcating sustainable and inclusive lifestyles from day one."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023