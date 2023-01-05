Left Menu

South film director Girideva Raaj's Hindi debut 'The Y' is 2nd most anticipated Indian movie of 2023 online

Kannada film director Girideva Raaj's psychological horror thriller, 'The Y', will hit the screens on January 6. It happens to be the second most anticipated Hindi film of 2023, as per IMDb. With Leonilla and Yuvan Hariharan as the lead actors, Kamal Ghimiray plays a key role in the Hindi movie.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:50 IST
South film director Girideva Raaj's Hindi debut 'The Y' is 2nd most anticipated Indian movie of 2023 online
South film director Girideva Raaj's Hindi debut 'The Y' is 2nd most anticipated Indian movie of 2023 online. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Kannada film director Girideva Raaj's psychological horror thriller, 'The Y', will hit the screens on January 6. It happens to be the second most anticipated Hindi film of 2023, as per IMDb. With Leonilla and Yuvan Hariharan as the lead actors, Kamal Ghimiray plays a key role in the Hindi movie. The director has previously worked in the Kannada film industry and made a name for himself with the 2016 film, Zero Made in India. The film was a family drama that went down well with the audience.

The trailer of The Y shows a young woman who begins to experience paranormal activity after the arrival of a mysterious gift. The film focuses on the nightmarish events that unfold after the arrival of this gift. Her husband takes it upon himself to solve this riddle. Girideva Raaj has explained why he decided to name his film, The Y. He says it does not refer to the alphabet Y, nor does it denote a question. It is merely a symbol in the movie, one that invokes fear in the protagonist. The trailer keeps us riveted and the film will no doubt be different from the usual rom-com or action films that are popular today.

The film marks the debut of Leonilla Shwetha D'Souza who plays the lead role of Deeksha Dee. Yuvan Hariharan is cast opposite her as her husband. Kamal Ghimiray, who has worked with director Girideva in Zero Made in India also plays an important role in the film. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023