Left Menu

Sterling weakens after business activity data points to recession

Sterling fell against the euro and the U.S. dollar on Thursday after business data highlighted the likelihood that Britain is already in recession. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December was revised slightly lower.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:12 IST
Sterling weakens after business activity data points to recession
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling fell against the euro and the U.S. dollar on Thursday after business data highlighted the likelihood that Britain is already in recession.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December was revised slightly lower. While it marked an improvement from November's reading, new business contracted for a second month running and the survey's employment index fell to its lowest level since February 2021. The pound was 0.44% weaker against the euro at 88.33 pence at 1125 GMT, and was set for its biggest daily decline since December 21. It fell 0.33% versus the U.S. dollar to $1.2019.

"I think there's a lot of pessimism about the UK, and I think this is hanging over from last year. If we look at the fundamentals, they haven't changed an awful lot from last year. We've got an economy which is almost certainly in recession (and) we've got this long legacy now of low productivity, no investment growth," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London. "I think it's difficult for the market to become enthusiastic about sterling. It is easier to sell the pound than to buy it."

The survey came a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to tackle Britain's most serious problems, with pledges to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt. The Times reported that Sunak is poised to announce legislation to curb strikes as Britain is facing a wave of strikes in various sectors including the rail network as surging inflation follows more than 10 years of stagnant wage growth, leaving many workers unable to make ends meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023