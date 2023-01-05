Union Minister for MSME Inaugurates SJK Innovations Patented Machines at Manohar International Airport - MOPA, Goa

Goa [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Union Minister of MSME, Narayan Rane, inaugurated virtually the only Made in India patented Intelligent Tray Retrieval System (iTRS), Manufactured and installed by SJK Innovations Pvt Ltd, an MSME company at Manohar International airport, MOPA-Goa on Wednesday. The iTRS machine is one of its kind that gives passengers a seamless global standard travel experience and reduces waiting time during the hand baggage screening at the airport. GBS Raju (Chairman - Airports, GMR Group), IP Rao (Dy Managing Director, GMR Group) & Suraj Shantakumar (Managing Director, SJK Innovations Pvt Ltd), were also present during the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Rane, said that, "We have been demanding for the last several years that a major airport with world-class infrastructure and transport facilities be built for Goa. On 11th December 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated this airport at MOPA, Goa named after our late colleague Manohar Parrikar. Another heartening point is that the ITRS system installed at MOPA today is 'Made in India' by an MSME company and is also "Patented in India". It is a matter of double pride and happiness for us." GBS Raju appreciated SJK's speedy execution and deployment of their machines in record time despite the supply chain issues prevailing globally, and highlighted that such solutions will help establish India's presence in the Global market. Raju conveyed that SJK's iTRS machines are also operating successfully at the GMR-operated IGI Airport at New Delhi.

IP Rao shared that SJK's entry into the market has given competition to the existing Global Players and the entrepreneurial vision of companies such as SJK are encouraged by GMR group as they aim to drive forward the Government of India's initiative towards make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharath. Suraj Shantakumar said Inspired and Encouraged by the Government of India's Vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, we at SJK Innovations commenced our Journey to indigenously develop unique products and solutions of Global Standards to add value to India's modern Airport Eco-System. The GMR group's vision to create entrepreneurial organizations that make a difference in society is a guiding light on the standards of excellence and continuous improvements.

SJK Innovations Pvt Ltd, a Coimbatore-based MSME is at the forefront of development and manufacture of automated discrete material handling solutions across varied industrial verticals like airports, logistics, e-commerce, distribution hubs, etc. The key focus of SJK Innovations is on automated material handling solutions. It has been pursuing its own R&D efforts towards providing high-quality innovative solutions and products. SJK Innovations has been granted a Patent from the government of India for the iTRS machine. An ISO 9001-2015 certified company by TUV SUD South Asia with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Coimbatore Tamil Nadu, has a strong and growing team of experienced professionals. SJK Innovation is also developing next-gen solutions in Storage, conveying and Robotic applications that can considerably reduce operational cost, increase efficiency and enhance safe working environments with higher turnaround time and accuracy.

The iTRS is an Artificial Intelligence-based fully automatic machine that helps in providing enhanced passenger security with advanced screening technology at global standards. The machine is equipped with image analysis software with advanced tools that makes it easy for the screener to take correct decisions against every baggage. This in turn helps the passenger to complete the screening much faster and easier when compared to the conventional machines. The machine also contains a dedicated module for the high threat baggage's which needs immediate attention at the airport. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

