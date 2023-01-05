Left Menu

A Week with PES College: An Initiative by Netrack to Spread Awareness among the Upcoming Talents

Innovation and knowledge play a critical role for organizations to utilize technology initiatives and change in general to their advantage. Netrack Enclosures Pvt Ltd is an organization that believes in innovation and creativity to build cost-efficient and reliable data center solutions and rack solutions to cater to varying customer requirements.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:26 IST
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovation and knowledge play a critical role for organizations to utilize technology initiatives and change in general to their advantage. Netrack Enclosures Pvt Ltd is an organization that believes in innovation and creativity to build cost-efficient and reliable data center solutions and rack solutions to cater to varying customer requirements. What makes Netrack unique

Netrack studied and understood the challenges faced by various industries to offer custom-made services and robust active network components. Over the years, Netrack's evolving technology solutions have helped clients across the country progress. With hard work and dedication, Netrack earned the privilege of being listed as the only company offering racks and data center solution products in India with a UL certification. Netrack thrives to offer cost-efficient and quality products on time with precision and scalability. To meet that goal, the company focuses on research and development of new technologies and upgrades in terms of infrastructural capabilities. Hence Netrack ensures that the workforce is up-to-date with emerging technologies.

Preparing for the future Netrack took a step forward by opening its workshop for students of PES College. BCOM, MCOM, and MBA students of PES College were allowed to spend six days with Mr Krishna Raj, Mr Srikanth and other team of skilled professionals to gain first-hand knowledge about how the industry operates, from procuring raw materials to delivering the end product, importance of certification and many more.

A team of 300 students was given a tour of the production floor with information and question-answer sessions. This was a six days workshop with 1.5 hours of training each day. The Netrack facility has state-of-the-art technology spread across 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of the production area. In this facility, the following machines displayed the infrastructural strength of the organization. Machineries used at Netrack Facility

- CNC Punch Press- CNC Press Brake- NC Shearing Machine- CO2 Welding and Spot-welding Machines- Presses- SPM and Support Machines- Powder Coating Facility- Design and Prototype Testing Facility During the session with PES College, Netrack also focussed on the need for following specific quality control methodologies to ensure that the end products are of premium quality. Such quality products directly impact the capability of any organization to ensure efficient environmental management.

The 6-day session was well organized and well planned to guarantee a complete understanding of the operational workflow. There was sufficient opportunity to get all doubts clarified from experts and experience the visual process of the machines cutting, welding, powder coating, and packing for quality check. Krishna Raj and the team also explained the logistics process that Netrack follows to ensure that the solutions reach the target market. This completes the process of helping students visualize the lifecycle of the operation of the products and the industry. Netrack Enclosures Pvt Ltd is a leading solution provider of network enclosures, data center solutions, and server racks. The company focuses on offering quality products with precision at affordable prices. The Netrack products contain both national and international certificates to guarantee their quality.

Netrack products are compliant with the following certifications - RoHS compliant- UL and CB certified- ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System- ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System- ISO 45001: 2018 for Occupational Health and Safety

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

