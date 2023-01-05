Left Menu

Air India New York-Delhi flight 'urination' incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline officials, crew

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:33 IST
Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be ''unprofessional'', aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for ''dereliction'' of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

After the incident came to its notice on January 4, DGCA said it sought details from Air India.

''... on the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with.

''The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure,'' DGCA said in a statement.

According to the regulator, prima facie it lacks appreciation of various regulatory obligations and is ''devoid of empathy''.

In view of the same, DGCA has issued show cause notices to Air India's Accountable Manager, Director in-flight Services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

''To meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

