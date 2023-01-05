Iconic film Soorma producer Deepak Singh is back with another intriguing festival film 'Continuity'; Model & Actor Phalguni Khanna Will Be Seen In The Lead

Left Menu

Soorma film producer Deepak Singh is back with a bang as he is all set to come up with the new festival film 'Continuity'. The film has very unique and few elements which make it different from other films.

Updated: 05-01-2023 18:44 IST
New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Soorma film producer Deepak Singh is back with a bang as he is all set to come up with the new festival film 'Continuity'. The film has very unique and few elements which make it different from other films. The story revolves around a shooting crew member (production controller) who meets a vegetable seller and the changes to her life as a result of the meeting.

The film is an inspirational and emotional journey of truths and facts of life. Life of Vegetable seller Champa and her emotional journey when she sees a shooting crew and gets excited. Deepak Singh says "Cinema is a mixture of dreams and reality and audiences get stuck into it and don't see the consequences of this."

Interestingly, Film has an amazing cast. The Lead face Phalguni Khanna is all set to debut on the silver screen with her fantastic performance in the film. She is a renowned face in the ad world, having done more than 100 ads. This is her first film in Hindi. And Deepak Singh says she has nailed it with her acting skills which when audiences will watch themselves they will get to know it.

Karan Singh Chabra, a famous host and actor, is also featured in the film. His role is very satisfying to him. Deepakji met Karan Singh Chabra at the time of IIFI at Goa, and Karan told him that he wanted to do a short film, and Deepak ji offered him Continuity. Splitsville fame Soundous Moufakir will also be seen as a fascinating character in the film. Hailing from Morocco, Soundous is making her debut through this film. Soundous Is an amazing actress, no one ever took her seriously. She looks beautiful in Indian attire, Saree. She is Roma in the film. Satvik happens to be a heartthrob, a rich brat, young and a charmer.

"A total of 28 characters were in the short film of 20 minutes. And a 118-person crew who worked day and night consistently to make it a success. Dipayan Mandal, Vikas Kumar, and Jenny sarkar were a great help to me in making and setting up this film," Deepak Singh said. People like the first look poster of the film and appreciate it. Continuity will soon be out for the race to international film festivals.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the film. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

