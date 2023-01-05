Tunisia's annual inflation rate jumps to 10.1% in December

Tunisia's annual inflation rate rose to 10.1 % in December from 9.8% in November, the state statistics institute said on Thursday.

The central bank last week raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% to combat inflation, the third hike in 12 months.

Also Read: Tunisia union says election run-offs could cause chaos

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)