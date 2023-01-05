Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DEL41 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stocks skid for 2nd day as hawkish Fed weighs; Bajaj Finance tanks 7.21 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmarks buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday as traders reduced their exposure to riskier assets after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated more rate hikes this year.

DEL55 BIZ-LD DGCA-AIR INDIA Air India New York-Delhi flight 'urination' incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline officials, crew Mumbai: Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be ''unprofessional'', aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for ''dereliction'' of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 32 paise to close at 82.50 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 32 paise to close at 82.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas.

DCM45 BIZ-OYO-NCLT OYO writes to NCLT seeking action against ''erring'' FHRAI executive committee members New Delhi: Travel tech firm OYO has written to the National Company Law Tribunal alleging that FHRAI members are fighting tooth and nail to ''intimidate and harass'' the hotel industry and urged it to take action against ''erring'' executive committee members of the hospitality industry body.

DCM12 BIZ-MICROSOFT-NADELLA-PM Nadella meets PM; says Govt's focus on sustainable, inclusive economic growth inspiring New Delhi: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company's support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.

DCM9 BIZ-VAISHNAW-5G BSNL to start 5G services in 2024 Bhubaneswar: State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

DCM26 BIZ-IST Policy to make adoption of Indian Standard Time mandatory on anvil: Govt official New Delhi: The government is planning to come out with a comprehensive policy for mandatory adoption of Indian Standard Time (IST) nationwide, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said.

DEL34 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 201; silver plummets Rs 1,475 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital declined Rs 201 to Rs 55,994 per 10 gram on Thursday amid a fall in the precious metal's prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

