Real Estate Expo in Bengaluru on Jan 14-15

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:13 IST
The Bengaluru chapter of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) will organise a two-day Real Estate Expo-2023 and a conclave from January 14.
The expo and conclave will take place at Hotel Lalit Ashok in the city, JITO said in a statement.
The event will bring together developers, builders and buyers, it added.
