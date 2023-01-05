German minister: working to implement entry rules for Chinese travellers as soon as possible
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:33 IST
Germany is working to implement new entry rules for travellers from China as soon as possible, but it is not possible to say when the first flight will be affected, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Thursday.
A negative test would be a prerequisite for being allowed to travel, Lauterbach added, saying that he hoped to be able to at least reach the majority of people travelling after Chinese New Year celebrations.
