Ferry services between Hong Kong and Macau to resume on Jan 8
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:34 IST
Hong Kong's government said on Thusday that ferry services between the financial hub and Macau, which have been suspended due to COVID-19-related restrictions, will resume on Jan. 8.
Initially there will be about 10 trips per day, Hong Kong government said in a statement.
