Airbus delivered unaudited total of 663 jets in 2022 - sources

Airbus provisionally delivered as many as 663 aircraft in 2022, industry sources said on Thursday. The tentative score is subject to an internal audit, which could result in modest changes before publication on Jan. 10.

Airbus last month abandoned a target of "around 700" deliveries, citing supply chain problems, but said it did not expect the final result to be materially short of this. Earlier in the year it had lowered the target from "around 720" jets.

