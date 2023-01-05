Left Menu

Airbus delivered unaudited total of 663 jets in 2022 - sources

The tentative score is subject to an internal audit, which could result in modest changes before publication on Jan. 10. Airbus last month abandoned a target of "around 700" deliveries, citing supply chain problems, but said it did not expect the final result to be materially short of this.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:23 IST
Airbus delivered unaudited total of 663 jets in 2022 - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airbus provisionally delivered as many as 663 aircraft in 2022, industry sources said on Thursday. The tentative score is subject to an internal audit, which could result in modest changes before publication on Jan. 10.

Airbus last month abandoned a target of "around 700" deliveries, citing supply chain problems, but said it did not expect the final result to be materially short of this. Earlier in the year it had lowered the target from "around 720" jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023