Mexican carrier Aeromexico says plane hit by gunfire, no reported injuries

Mexican airline Aeromexico said the fuselage of a plane scheduled to fly from Culiacan, Sinaloa to Mexico City was hit by gunfire Thursday morning, though no clients or employees were harmed.

Videos on social media showed gunfire at the Culiacan airport, which has since closed for the day amid violence across the city. Sources told Reuters drug lord Ovidio Guzman, son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, had been arrested in Culiacan.

