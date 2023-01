BRIEF-Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman Says Could See Recession By The End Of The Year - CNBC Interview

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS SOME STOCKS HAVE ALREADY BOTTOMED - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS INFLATION HAS COME DOWN QUITE DRAMATICALLY - CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS COULD SEE RECESSION BY THE END OF THE YEAR - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS ONLY 5% CHANCE THAT S&P WOULD GO ABOVE 4,400 THIS YEAR- CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS PREFER STOCKS OVER GOVERNMENT BONDS - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS HAVE ABOUT 10% OF PORTFOLIO IN CASH - CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS HAVE SOLD OPTIONS AGAINST SOME BIG TECH POSITIONS - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS WOULD BE VERY SURPRISED IF MARKET WENT UP A LOT - CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS RECENTLY BOUGHT SOME REGAL REXNORD, ADT - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS “MY FAVORITE NAME IS CANADIAN ENERGY STOCK PARAMOUNT" - CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS BIGGEST POSITION IS IN LIGADO FIRST-LIEN DEBT - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS BANK STOCKS ARE CHEAP RIGHT NOW - CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS “MY AGGREGATE POSITION IN BANKS IS ROUGHLY 2%” - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT INFLATION IS COMING DOWN - CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS “DON’T THINK WE ARE IN STORE FOR ANY RATE CUTS IN 2023” - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS COULD SEE RATE CUTS IN 2024 - CNBC

