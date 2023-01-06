Left Menu

MP: Trainer aircraft crashes in Rewa district, pilot dead

His condition was said to be stable.The crash probably happened as the aircraft, belonging to a private aviation training academy, tried to land in dense fog at night, officials said.The plane hit the dome of a temple and electricity wires while landing in foggy conditions, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:49 IST
The pilot of a Cessna trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal, officials said on Friday.

The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official. His condition was said to be stable.

The crash probably happened as the aircraft, belonging to a private aviation training academy, tried to land in dense fog at night, officials said.

The plane hit the dome of a temple and electricity wires while landing in foggy conditions, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The crash site is three km away from Chorhatta airstrip, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel. Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur suffered injuries and was admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said. An inquiry has been ordered and aviation experts from Mumbai were on their way to the accident spot, minister Mishra told reporters in Bhopal. The plane belonged to `Falcon Aviation Academy', said Additional Director General of Police K P Venkateshwar Rao. The Cessna trainer plane flew in circles a number of times before attempting landing in dense fog, he said.

No locals were hurt in the crash while the trainee pilot was out of danger, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

