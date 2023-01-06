Left Menu

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in Air India 'urinating' incidents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the city police in connection with the alleged harassment and misconduct by passengers on two Air India flights recently. Calling the incidents ''extremely disturbing and serious'', the panel sought copies of FIRs registered in the matters and arrests made.

The panel has also sought a report on the action taken against the airline for negligence in the matter by January 10.

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the passenger who urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

On December 6, 2022, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger's blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology.

This incident happened on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

