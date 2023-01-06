MoRTH Releases Notice for 58 RTO Services Completely Online Based on Aadhar Authentication

India Visiting the RTO office for car documentation is exhausting and time-consuming. Now, you can avoid standing in long queues by using the RTO services online. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, also known as MoRTH, has released a notice for customers to avail of 58 RTO services online based on Aadhar Authentication. These services are related to driving license, vehicle registration, conductor license, permit the transfer of ownership, etc. This step by MoRTH has eliminated the need to visit the RTO office. However, there will be a huge footfall at the RTOs, approximately 25 lakh, since most of the services have become online. The manpower will also be distributed since it has become online, and all RTOs must ensure work is not delayed. Providing these services contactless and faceless would be a turning point, decreasing their burden and saving critical time. The government also notified • Any individual who is availing the services online through the Parivahan portal has to go through the Aadhar authentication process voluntarily. • Any individual who does not have an Aadhar number can obtain the services by visiting the RTO office and establishing the identity after physically submitting an alternative document with the respective Authority as per CMVR 1989. Following are the online services for which you must undergo the Aadhar authentication process • Application for Learner License (LL) • Change of Address in Learner License • Change of Name in Learner License • Change of Photo and Signature in Learner License • Issue of Duplicate Learner License • Learner License Extract provisioning • Issue of Duplicate Driving License (DL) • Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required • Replacement of Driving License • Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver Training Centre and requirement of passing certificate to be sent to concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO) for issuance of Driving License (DL) • Change of Address in Driving License • Change of Name in Driving License • Change of Biometrics in Driving License • Change of Date of Birth in Driving License • Change of Photo and Signature in Driving License • Driving License Extract provisioning • Issue of International Driving Permit • Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License • Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Material • Endorsement to Drive in Hill Region • Issue of Driving License for Defence • Additional endorsement on Driving license (AEDL) for Defence Driving License Holder • Issue of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver • Issue of Duplicate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge • Temporary Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver • Renewal of Conductor License • Issue of Duplicate Conductor License • Conductor License Extract provisioning • Issue of Temporary Conductor License • Change of Address in Conductor License • Change of Biometrics in Conductor License • Change of Name in Conductor License • Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle • Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body • Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration (RC) • Deposit of Registration Certificate fees • Application for Grant of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Certificate of Registration • Change in Address in Certificate of Registration • View Registration Certificate (RC) particulars against fee • Retention of Registration Number • Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle • Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle • Payment of additional Life Time Tax (Transfer of ownership Case) • Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement • Termination of hire-purchase agreement • Issue or Renewal of Trade Certificate • Issue of Fresh Permit • Issue of Duplicate Permit • Permit Non-Use Intimation • Permanent Surrender of Permit • Transfer of Permit.

• Transfer of Permit (Death Case) • Renewal of Permit • Renewal of Permit Authorisation • Application for Special Permit • Application for Temporary Permit • Update Mobile Number in record for transport services • Issue of Duplicate Fitness certificate

