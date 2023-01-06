Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:51 IST
With 13.39 lakh new names added to electoral rolls, MP now has 5.39 crore voters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh has 5.39 crore voters with the addition of 13.39 lakh new names after a special revision of electoral rolls, the state's chief electoral officer said here on Friday.

The addition of more than 13 lakh new names to the electoral rolls is the highest compared to the past revisions in five years, an official release informed.

Assembly elections in the central state are scheduled for later this year.

As on January 5, the number of male voters in the state stood at 2.79 crore, the count of female electors was 2.6 crore, while that of third gender persons was 1,432, the release said.

As per the release, there are 7,40,261 voters above the age of 80 years as well as 5,07,865 'Divyangjan' (persons with disabilities).

More women voters were added than men in 41 of the 52 districts in the state, the release said. ''A total of 1,08,766 advance applications were received from voters above 17 years of age for inclusion in the electoral rolls as they will turn 18 before the four cut-off dates, which are January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1,'' Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan told PTI.

As per officials, authorities have collected Aadhaar data of 85.6 per cent voters in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

