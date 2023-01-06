Left Menu

JICA's Achhi Aadat Campaign launched in support with the Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Japan International Cooperation (JICA) India, in collaboration with its implementation partner IJ Kakahashi Services Pvt Ltd. (IJK), has launched the "Achhi Aadat (Good Habit) Campaign (AAC)". The campaign's core objective is to introduce a simple and practical approach to hand hygiene such as proper methods of hand washing and nail-cutting practices amongst the population.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:12 IST
JICA's Achhi Aadat Campaign launched in support with the Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi
JICA's Achhi Aadat Campaign launched in support with the Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/PNN): Japan International Cooperation (JICA) India, in collaboration with its implementation partner IJ Kakahashi Services Pvt Ltd. (IJK), has launched the "Achhi Aadat (Good Habit) Campaign (AAC)". The campaign's core objective is to introduce a simple and practical approach to hand hygiene such as proper methods of hand washing and nail-cutting practices amongst the population. For AAC 2022, JICA and IJK have partnered with the Department of Education - Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Further, GNCTD has Friendship Exchange Agreement with Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG), Japan since 2007. Education being one of the fields of exchange between FPG and GNCTD, this time FPG also has extended its support to the AAC. Further Shabondama Soap Co. Ltd. a soap manufacturing company from Fukuoka has supported JICA's AAC by sending 200 bar hand soaps through an FPG delegation visit to GNCTD.

The delegation of six persons from FPG led by Ryuzo Yoshida, Director, Regional Affairs Division (FPG) and accompanied by Sanjay Panda, MD (IJK) had a courtesy visit to Manish Sisodia, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister. The courtesy call with dinner was hosted by GNCTD at The Lodhi Hotel on 22nd December 2022, while Sisodia graced the occasion. Panda appraised Sisodia about the AAC and conveyed gratitude for the cooperation of the Department of Education in carrying out AAC sessions in 164 government schools in South and South East Delhi. Further Yoshida and Panda appraised Sisodia about the FPG support to AAC and the cooperation of Shabondama Soap Co., Ltd., Fukuoka Prefecture by donation of the soaps. Sisodia appreciated JICA and IJK for the AAC campaign in Delhi schools and FPG and Shabondama Co. Ltd. for their support.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023