RPF arrests over 5,000 people for travelling in train coaches reserved for women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 5,100 people were arrested for travelling in or entering train coaches reserved for women and over 6,300 for occupying or entering coaches reserved for differently-abled people during a drive in December, the railway ministry said on Friday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is entrusted with the security of railway properties, passengers, passenger areas and issues related therewith, launched a month-long pan-India drive with a focus on action against the menace of unauthorised entry into coaches reserved for women and differently-abled people, begging and extortion by eunuchs and seat cornering by unauthorised people in the general coaches of trains.

''During the drive, more than 5,100 persons were arrested for travelling/entering in coaches reserved for ladies, more than 6,300 persons were arrested for occupying/entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities and legal action under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act was taken against such offenders, during which Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 8.68 lakh respectively were realised as fine,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Several complaints regarding nuisance in trains, especially created by eunuchs, and their misbehavior with passengers were received. More than 1,200 eunuchs involved in such activities were apprehended and legal action was taken against them. An amount of Rs 1.28 lakh was realised from them as fine under the provisions of the Railway Act, the ministry said.

Further, drives were conducted to check the menace of seat cornering in the general coaches of long-distance trains. Thirty-six people involved in towel spreading or seat cornering were identified, apprehended and legal action was initiated against them, the ministry said.

The field formations of the RPF have been instructed to conduct such drives with the same spirit in the future too, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

